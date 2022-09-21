Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Spotify has opened Planet Hip-Hop, a futuristic hip-hop universe inside the Spotify Island experience in Roblox.

Earlier this year in May, Spotify became the first music streaming brand to have a presence within Roblox with Spotify Island, an otherworldly digital destination for audio. Since then, Spotify Island has launched K-Park, a whimsical wonderland dedicated to the world of K-Pop.

Now, Spotify is excited to unveil Planet Hip-Hop where fans will have the opportunity to connect with hip-hop superstar, Doechii through an artist meet and greet and special virtual merch, like alligator shoes. Clearly, this is the new way of marketing to young folks, who aren’t watching TV but are playing a lot of games. And Roblox is one of the places to be, as it has more than 52 million daily active users.

I listened to a briefing where Spotify’s leaders talk about the project. They included Edward Yeung, associate creative director; Steven Conaway, senior art director; and Zainab Hasnain, senior music marketing manager.

Planet Hip-Hop is on Spotify Island.

K-Park is a whimsical wonderland that pays homage to the world of K-Pop. Spotify has seen a huge crossover between music and gaming, and there are common brands going after both audiences. Deloitte said in a recent report that Generation Z players average 11 to 13 hours of game time a week. Not only does Spotify expect the audience to be gamers. They’re probably creators too.

Conaway said that Spotify wanted to create a space inspired by the newest era of hip-hop, and this experience will set the tone of what is coming in the future. It’s aimed at celebrating the sounds and visuals inspired by the internet and video game generation.

Explore the latest era of hip-hop.

“Hip-hop is a genre that’s always pushed the boundaries and been the leader of culture,” said Conaway.

Fans will be able to make their own adventures. What I find interesting about this is that Spotify already tested the waters earlier this year, and, like other brands such as Chipotle, it’s coming back to invest more in the Roblox experience.

The design of the place is quite creative and eye-catching. Spotify wants it to be a meeting place for fans and artists to play and explore and connect, with the goal of bringing everyone closer together. You can drive and customize your vehicle, walk in buildings and float around in low gravity.

The idea is to introduce the Roblox audience to the newest generation of hip-hop artists.

You can listen to or play the Planet Hip-Hop experience on any phone or computer or tablet where Roblox is available.