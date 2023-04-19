Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Elixir Games and Square Enix announced today that they’re partnering up to help boost Web3 visibility and adoption among gamers. Elixir’s platform distributes Web3 PC games, and while it’s not clear yet how the two companies will collaborate, Square Enix appears interested in promoting Web3 interests to gamers.

Square Enix announced earlier this year that it was working on an interactive Web3 project called Symbiogenesis, which it’s building with Polygon. It’s possible the collaboration with Elixir will be part of the future of Symbiogenesis and other games like it. Square Enix also co-led Elixir’s last fundraising round in December. Elixir also recently partnered with Epic Games, offering users of the latter company’s platform to play their games via their Elixir library.

Carlos Roldan, Elixir Games CEO, said in a statement, “This partnership brings us closer to Web3 gaming mass adoption. Our team is incredibly excited to bring our technology to work, and we foresee Elixir users playing Web2 and Web3 games alike without distinction. 2023 has already seen more industry leaders enter the space with impactful projects, and we anticipate to see more as the year progresses. We’ve put all efforts to ensure we are ready for scalability.”

Hideaki Uehara, Square Enix’s business development director, added, “This partnership with Elixir Games represents yet another step for Square Enix to explore the promise of web3-decentralized gaming.” Both companies plan to release more information about the pair-up in the coming months.