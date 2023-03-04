Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

It’s March already? Where did the time go? (Oh right, it went into Forspoken and Octopath Traveler II and Fire Emblem Engage and Dead Space, etc etc.) It’s been an odd week here — I’m trying to keep up with the percolating Microsoft/Sony/Activision Blizzard drama. But now the FTC’s making Sony pony up its records of exclusivity, and the European regulators appear to be backing off. At this point, it all gives me a headache.

I’m not sure what’s going on at Square Enix. First it reabsorbs Luminous following the tepid response to Forspoken, and now CEO Yosuke Matsuda is stepping down. Square Enix has an interesting few years, from its sale of the Eidos scraps to Embracer and its focus on NFTs and blockchain technology. Also, this is not exactly related, but Yuji Naka this week admitted to insider trading while working for Square Enix years ago. It’s nothing but unhappy news for the company this week.

In another bizarre news story, it seems the Olympics has finally deigned to acknowledge esports and will hold an official series starting this month. Well, sort of — instead of adding popular esports titles to its lineup, such as League of Legends or Dota 2, the International Olympic Committee added some more niche titles. Gran Turismo, Just Dance and even virtual chess are understandable additions, but I’m left scratching my head at Tennis Clash, Virtual Taekwondo and Tic Tac Bow. Firstly, in what universe is a mobile title better for virtual tennis than Wii Sports? Second, why do so many of these esports have to be virtual (and probably worse) versions of Olympic sports that already exist?

On the personal side of things, I can finally shift focus to Like a Dragon: Ishin! now that I’ve finished my review of Octopath Traveler II. I’ll probably also be playing Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but I can say with some confidence that that game will take me longer to finish. That said, I am hoping to play my fill before the next few weeks, because one of my most anticipated games — Resident Evil 4 Remake — is coming out soon and I need to clear my schedule.

What to play this week

What’s new:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Scars Above

Leap

Dungeons of Aether

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

New on subscription services:

F1 22 (Xbox Game Pass)

Trüberbrook (Xbox Games with Gold)

Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection (Xbox Games with Gold)

Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (Prime Gaming)

Citizen Sleeper (Amazon Luna)

Guacamelee! 2 (Amazon Luna)

Mega Man 11 (Amazon Luna)

Sail Forth (Amazon Luna)

Get Packed: Couch Chaos (Amazon Luna)

Monster Hunter Rise (GeForce Now)

Rise of Industry (GeForce Now)

Kimono Cats (Apple Arcade)