Japan’s Square Enix has teamed up with Polygon to launch a dynamic Web3 experience dubbed Symbiogenesis.

The interactive Web3 project leverages the Polygon blockchain network to offer players fast, secure, and sustainable transactions.

Polygon Labs, the development and growth team for the decentralized Polygon protocol, today announced its collaboration with Japanese game developer and publisher Square Enix. Square Enix will use it for Symbiogenesis, an upcoming interactive Web3 digital collectible art experience.

Symbiogenesis will create an experience built around digital collectible art that is tied to a storyline players will unfold in a virtual (turn-based) adventure. The art evolves with each strategic move a player makes.

The project is set on a mysterious floating continent where unique storylines unravel based on information obtained by holding digital collectible art that represents different characters. Players can unlock numerous engaging stories about this secretive world and its inhabitants by holding or trading digital collectible arts and can earn them by completing various missions.

Players can also replicate and sell digital arts for their character, sharing their unique storylines with others and working together as a community to complete the mission.

Symbiogenesis offers players multiple endings. However, only three players, meeting specific conditions, will be chosen to participate in the final “World Mission.” These special three will decide the ending of the story, the fate of the world, and everyone in it.

“Symbiogenesis was designed from the ground up on the blockchain and is designed to provide an exceptional experience for both community building and trading,” said Symbiogenesis producer Naoyuki Tamate at Square Enix, in a statement. “Square Enix opted to tap into Polygon’s high transaction speeds, low gas fees, and overall user-friendliness to deliver this unique experience to Web3 fans.”

By participating in this interactive activity, players can enjoy discovering more about the story and uncover hidden items as they explore a virtual world. Symbiogenesis will comprise a plethora of utility items initially issued off-chain, which players can opt to trade on-chain via Polygon.

Square Enix is also planning a series of campaigns leading to the launch of Symbiogenesis to help prospective players familiarize themselves with the project’s integration of digital assets.

“We are extremely proud to collaborate with Square Enix, a highly respected gaming company with a proven track record spanning over several decades,” said Urvit Goel, vice president of global games and platform business development at Polygon Labs, in a statement. “Our latest collaboration just goes to show that Web3 is decisively getting more and more traction among the world’s largest developers, proving yet again that this innovative stack of technologies and the benefits they bestow have massive potential when it comes to gaming.

Leveraging the Polygon network also allows Square Enix to ensure that Symbiogenesis is highly sustainable — thanks to the network’s carbon-neutral status — while at the same time leveraging Ethereum’s robust inherent security and decentralization.

Symbiogenesis is currently slated to launch in the spring of 2023.