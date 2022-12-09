Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Electronic Arts and Respawn revealed the new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards. They also announced the release date for the game: It launches on March 17, 2023.

The new trailer showed us what Cal is currently up to, as he and BD-1 explore new worlds and apparently faces a new, perhaps Force-sensitive enemy. We also see more of Cal’s expanded repertoire, including his new lightsaber tricks and acrobatics.

Jedi: Survivor launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.