Electronic Arts and Respawn revealed the new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at The Game Awards. They also announced the release date for the game: It launches on March 17, 2023.
The new trailer showed us what Cal is currently up to, as he and BD-1 explore new worlds and apparently faces a new, perhaps Force-sensitive enemy. We also see more of Cal’s expanded repertoire, including his new lightsaber tricks and acrobatics.
Jedi: Survivor launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
