Electronic Arts confirmed today that its new Star Wars title, Jedi: Survivor, is one of the games to be shown at The Game Awards later this week. The news comes shortly after the game’s projected release date apparently leaked on its Steam page. It has since been removed, but the page briefly showed the game would launch on March 15, 2023.

The publisher also revealed Jedi: Survivor’s key art, which shows a slightly older, scruffier version of protagonist Cal Kestis. Now clad in a vest instead of his signature poncho, he’s carrying his lightsaber (which, despite being customizable in the last game, still appears to be that of his late master, Jaro Tapal) and a new pistol. He’s accompanied by his stalwart droid, BD-1. Electronic Arts previously revealed the teaser trailer for the game during May’s Star Wars Celebration.

According to Steam, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor releases on March 15th https://t.co/E3sr6hoSkg pic.twitter.com/Fs57WxKIxs — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 5, 2022

The Steam page briefly had a description of what the game will contain (it has since been scrubbed). According to a screenshot from Wario64, the game will show what Cal has been up to in the five years since Jedi: Fallen Order. It’ll feature expanded lightsaber combat, new planets and more open-world exploration. The original game, which launched in November 2019, sold 10 million copies by its sixth month, and it was one of the top-selling titles of 2020 in the twelve months after its release.

Jedi: Survivor will be one of several games shown at The Game Awards, a ceremony known more for its trailers than its titular trophies. Creator and emcee Geoff Keighley revealed in a Reddit AMA the event would feature “30-40 games showing new content” and a “fair number” of completely new games. Assuming the release date from the Steam page is true, Jedi: Survivor will launch into a packed first quarter of 2023, alongside Fire Emblem Engage, Forspoken, Dead Space Remake, Hogwarts Legacy, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Octopath Traveler II, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Resident Evil 4 Remake.