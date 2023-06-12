Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Ubisoft revealed new gameplay details about its upcoming Star Wars open-world adventure game, Outlaws, at its Forward presentation. The showcase revealed how the two protagonists — jobbing bounty hunter Kay Vess and her companion Nix — run jobs during a time of Imperial occupation. The gameplay showcase revealed that stealth plays a large component of the game, as does traditional third-person shooting. Kay can also use Nix in gameplay as a sort of familiar, directing it to help in various ways.

The beginning of the showcase follows Kay and Nix as they attempt to complete a heist in Pike Syndicate territory, with Kay using Nix as a combination of long-range helper and distraction while she’s in stealth mode. Kay then breaks stealth and engages in a gun fight with Syndicate members, showing a few different blaster types and modes.

In addition to the moment-to-moment gameplay, the showcase also revealed there’s a social element to Outlaws as well. Saying the wrong thing in the presence of the wrong people can draw more heat to Kay, and she can accrue a high wanted level if the player isn’t careful. Of course, should that happen, then they can also flee the intergalactic fuzz in Kay’s ship with her droid shipmate ND-5, with ship combat also being a major factor in gameplay.

Star Wars Outlaws was touted before its reveal as being an open-world adventure, and that appears to be true here — though “open-galaxy” might be more appropriate. Kay can visit a number of different worlds via her ship, with the player being able to fly directly from a planet’s surface into orbit. Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch sometime in 2024.