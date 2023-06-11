Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Ubisoft finally revealed its upcoming Star Wars title at the summer Xbox Showcase. The new game, called Star Wars: Outlaws, launches sometime in 2024 on console.

The open-world adventure game follows, as the name suggests, the exploits of a criminal protagonist as she attempts to flee the underworld figures pursuing her. It appears to be set in the age of the Empire.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about the game — not even the protagonist’s name. According to the trailer, Ubisoft plans to reveal more details and gameplay during its forward event on June 12.