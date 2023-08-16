We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Starbreeze Entertainment announced today that its upcoming FPS roguelite Roboquest is launching as a full game later this year. More specifically, it’s targeting an autumn release window. It launches on PC and Xbox out of early access with new content, including new levels, quests and weapons.

Roboquest, which launched in early access in 2020, is developed by RyseUp Studio and has both single-player and two-player co-op gameplay. According to RyseUp, it’s giving the FPS roguelite updated cinematics, achievements, gameplay reworks, and its final level and boss when it launches later this year.

Publisher Starbreeze is launching another major game this year in addition to Roboquest: Payday 3, the latest game in its flagship series. Starbreeze is the developer on Payday 3, while Deep Silver is publishing the game. The two releases may not overlap, as Payday 3 is due to launch on September 21 and the first day of autumn is September 23.