Bethesda launched a new trailer for its upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield, and it reveals a new release date for the game. Previously scheduled for the “first half” of 2023, Starfield now launches on September 6. The trailer also revealed new story details, with director Todd Howard saying more would come in a June showcase (presumably at either E3 or an adjacent summer event).

The cinematic part of the trailer teased new story revelations, though nothing specific. The Bethesda staffers playing the game — which you can see over Howard’s shoulders in the trailers — provide a more substantive glimpse of the gameplay, including more footage of inventory, scenery and both first- and third-person gameplay. Howard says that Bethesda, like players, are excited for the studio’s first new release in several years.

Howard also revealed Bethesda will hold a Starfield Direct show on June 11, to show off more of the game. Xbox teased this event at its Developer Direct, where it showcased the studio’s other upcoming title, Redfall — specifically, it said it was giving Starfield a separate event to “dedicate the proper amount of time” to it.

Starfield was originally supposed to launch in November 2022, but Bethesda announced last May that it was delaying both Starfield and Redfall to “the first half of 2023,” citing a desire to give players the best, most polished version of both games. Redfall is set to launch on May 2, giving the two titles some breathing room from each other.