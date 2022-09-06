Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

FunPlus, one of the most well-known mobile developers out there, is celebrating three years of State of Survival. It’s also celebrating another huge achievement — 150 million downloads. The pace of downloads isn’t slowing down, from the looks of things. Just last year State of Survival hit the 100 million download milestone.

The wildly successful strategy game is celebrating in a handful of ways.

State of Survival hit the 150 million download mark with several in-game activities to celebrate with players. Log-in events, themed frame avatars and decorations pushed the player count higher and higher. The celebrations also included a new episode of the Meet the Survivors series.

“We’re incredibly proud of State of Survival’s performance and our growing community over these successful three years,” said FunPlus’ Chris Petrovic, in a statement to GamesBeat. “This 150 million downloads milestone reinforces State of Survival as one of the great franchises of the strategy genre.”

State of Survival’s three year anniversary is kicking off even more celebrations. The game’s various social channels will be announcing new rewards and content over the coming days. Players who have reached the Generation 9 level will gain access to new heroes, Buzz and Scope.

Buzz is a post-apocalyptic guitarist who is already ready to slay, either on guitar or against zombies. Scope is a sniper, whose partner died and left him an aimless wanderer.

It’s a solid choice on either mobile store

State of Survival is one of those games I have almost accidentally played a bunch of times. I tend to go through phases with mobile devices. Eventually I’ll get bored and stop playing mobile games entirely, and then months later start back up again.

Every time, over the last few years, I’ll be browsing through either the App Store or Google Play. I’ll see State of Survival, think it looks interesting, go to install it and then remember I’ve already played it. A lot.

That doesn’t stop me from sinking another few hours into it. Based on the fact that the game is boasting more than 150 million downloads I have to assume I’m not alone, there.