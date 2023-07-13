Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

StatusPro announced today it’s partnering with Bidstack Sports and the Washington Commanders on a new form of in-game advertising in its licensed VR title NFL Pro Era. Bidstack’s new tech will allow NFL franchises to control the marketing within virtual stadiums used in licensed products. This means that in-game stadiums will feature direct analogues of the advertising in their real-world counterparts.

Bidstack’s platform gives franchises the ability to manage what appears in their virtual stadiums. NFL Pro Era plans to integrate Bidstack’s technology into its 30 virtual stadiums starting this season. The Commanders will be the first franchise to synch their real and virtual stadiums using Bidstack’s platform. According to Bidstack, this will also increase realism for players.

Alex Nunez, head of Bidstack Sports, said of the partnership: ““As a 1:1 simulation of the real-world NFL product, NFL PRO ERA provides fans with first-person, immersive access to the league and their favorite teams. Together with StatusPRO and the Commanders, we see an opportunity to intensify those bonds through an innovative application of tech that will unlock a new marketing channel for NFL clubs to communicate with their next-gen fanbases while at the same time increase the volume, value and reach of their traditional corporate sponsorship templates.”

Andrew Hawkins, StatusPro CEO and former NFL wide receiver, told GamesBeat that he valued VR’s ability to get users as close as possible to the lived experience. “NFL PRO ERA is by far the closest experience I’ve ever had to the on-field NFL experience. And that’s by design. The first time I got to run out of the tunnel in NFL PRO ERA, I got head to toe chills, because I hadn’t had that feeling since my playing days were over… I believe finding experiences that are ONLY possible through VR drills home the value to the masses. That is the reason my co-founder, Troy Jones and I, wanted to center the company around being the athlete, because we both have one-in-a-million experiences, and through VR, we’re now able to democratize that for football fans.”