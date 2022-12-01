Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

The Steam Deck, originally released back in February, is finally coming to the East. Shipping of the device is finally ramping up, and the first orders will be shipping out to Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea on December 17. Komodo is handling the distribution in these four regions.

Customers who have already preordered the Steam Deck will start receiving confirmation emails from December 1 onwards. Once those orders get confirmed the devices will be scheduled to ship. The first wave of handhelds will start shipping on December 17, with an expected delivery time of a few days to a few weeks.

Reservations for the Docking Station can also now be placed through Komodo for gamers in these four countries. Deck Docks will ship immediately alongside Steam Decks while available supplies last.

Orders placed before December 17 qualify for free shipping, too. If anyone in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan or South Korea is waffling on ordering one, free shipping might just be the deciding factor.

Pricing for the Steam Deck and Docking Station starts at:

Japan: 59,800 JPY / 14,800 JPY

Kong Kong: 3,288 HKD / 828 HKD

Taiwan: 13,380 TWD / 3,280 TWD

South Korea: 589,000 KRW / 149,000 KRW

Just in case anyone was wondering, all of those prices are about the same as what the Steam Deck and Docking Station cost everywhere else.