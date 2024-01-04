Stern Pinball unleashes Jaws-themed pinball games

Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the gaming industry’s top leaders? Learn more about GamesBeat Summit sponsorship opportunities here.

Stern Pinball has unveiled its Jaws-themed pinball games ahead of the CES 2024 tech trade show next week in Las Vegas.

Stern Pinball said its latest line of pinball games inspired by one of cinema’s most gripping motion picture thrillers – Jaws, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Players can now immerse themselves in the iconic trilogy with cool pinball technology and mechanical features that bring the film’s best moments to life. The Jaws pinball games come in pro, premium, and limited edition (LE) models, providing enthusiasts with various options to dive into the game’s narrative.

The Jaws-themed pinball games transport players to the picturesque yet perilous setting of Amity Island, off the coast of Long Island, New York. As the beloved fishing community gears up for Fourth of July celebrations, danger lurks beneath the surface as shark attacks threaten the island’s peace.

Mirroring the film’s intense storyline, players step into the shoes of Quint, the grizzled fisherman, tasked with combating the ominous ocean creatures. The gameplay features aiming pinballs at a motorized shark fin target, accompanied by animated lighting effects, while navigating through the Orca Boat upper playfield.

The pinball machines boast a range of features, including a Lookout Tower ramp, a ship’s wheel horizontal spinner, and a radio stand-up target for calling for help. A motorized custom sculpted Great White shark bash toy storms through the bottom of a fishing boat, adding a rush to this pinball adventure. The game also incorporates original film audio and custom speech by actor Richard Dreyfuss, along with John Williams’ iconic movie theme music. I used to always meet with Gary Stern, founder of Stern Pinball, at the CES shows and now he has passed the baton to Seth Davis, the new CEO of Stern Pinball.

Davis said in a statement, “Honoring one of the greatest movies of all time, we’re giving Jaws our most modern software and hardware to date.”

By that Davis means the Jaws pinball games come equipped with Stern’s Insider Connected system, allowing players to engage with the game and a global player network. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, complete achievements, undertake special Jaws quests, and advance their bounty hunter rank.

The system also offers operator-focused tools to drive location play, enhance player loyalty, analyze performance, make remote adjustments, and manage games.

The limited edition model, restricted to just 1,000 units worldwide, includes exclusive collectible features like a full-color mirrored back glass, reflective foil high-definition cabinet decal, custom Great White powder-coated pinball armor, Jaws-themed illuminated speaker rings, designer-autographed arch, inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Davis.

The JAWS pinball games are now available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers worldwide, with prices starting at $7,000 for the Pro Edition, $9,700 for the premium edition, and $13,000 for the limited edition, offering enthusiasts an immersive and collectible experience that pays homage to the iconic film.