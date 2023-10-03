GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Dutch game studio StickyLock will unveil the upcoming free-to-play multiplayer shooter Histera at Steam Next Fest next week.

The his fast-paced FPS from Amsterdam-based Sticky Lock promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience fueled by the unpredictable Glitch, a chaotic space-time anomaly that transforms sections of the map without warning.

With its release slated for 2024, Histera aims to captivate gamers with its innovative gameplay mechanics and intense battles.

The Glitch is a central element in Histera and it demands adaptability and quick thinking from players. It propels them through various time periods, forcing them to navigate through humid prehistoric jungles, war-torn cityscapes, and futuristic metropolises.

As the dynamics of the match change on the fly, players must utilize an arsenal of weapons from different eras to stay one step ahead of their opponents on the ever-changing battlefield.

Gamers will get a taste of the Glitch firsthand during the upcoming Steam Next Fest, running from October 9 to October 16. StickyLock will release a demo version of Histera, allowing players to experience the exhilarating unpredictability of the Glitch and get feedback before the launch.

Key features

The Glitch: Players must adjust their strategies and take advantage of the chaos caused by the Glitch. They will traverse different time periods, each with its unique terrain and challenges.

Fast gameplay: Histera pushes players to their limits, demanding quick adaptation and decision-making skills. The team that can best navigate the time-distorting mosh pit created by the Glitch will emerge victorious.

High replayability: With the map transforming in real-time due to the Glitch, every round of Histera promises a unique and exhilarating experience.

Mix of time periods: From prehistoric caves to war-torn cities and neon-soaked dystopian metropolises, players will battle across diverse environments, wielding an array of weapons ranging from primitive spears to futuristic firearms.

Weapon variety: Histera offers a wide selection of weapons, allowing players to choose their preferred playstyle. Whether it’s stealthily wielding a prehistoric hunting bow or engaging enemies up close with The Matchstick, a futuristic shotgun loaded with incendiary rounds, the choice is theirs.

Versatility: Histera caters to both casual shooter enthusiasts seeking a fresh experience and hardcore gamers in search of a new challenge.

StickyLock

StickyLock is a large, international player in the field of game development and premium

augmented & virtual reality applications and functions. The team creates and visualizes digital

experiences, passionately building user-friendly applications and great games, and has been

doing this in house for years with the most innovative technologies and the best professionals.

Quality, creativity, sustainability and personal attention are important when it comes to

succeeding in their mission.

Read more about StickyLock at