We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Stig Asmussen, who served as game director for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Jedi: Survivor, is leaving Electronic Arts. Both titles were critical and commercial successes. Fallen Order shipped over 20 million copies while the sequel was the best selling game of April 2023.

Asmussen was a key leader at EA’s subsidiary studio Respawn Entertainment and it’s not clear what prompted his departure. He initially joined the company in 2014 to revamp EA’s Star Wars offering. His expertise on third-person action-adventure games after directing God of War III for Sony Santa Monica was invaluable to the studio best known for Titanfall and Apex Legends.

“After careful thought and consideration, Stig Asmussen has decided to leave Respawn to pursue other adventures, and we wish him the best of luck,” an EA spokesperson said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.”

While fans expected Respawn to get started right away on a third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series, this change in leadership will pose a challenge. In an interview with IGN earlier this year, Asmussen said he envisioned the Star Wars Jedi series as a trilogy.