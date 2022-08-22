Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Stratosphere Games is announcing a new investment round, which is being led by Riot Games, 1Up Ventures and Skycatcher. The cross-platform developer and online publisher is also receiving a grant from the German Games Fund.

The funds generated total over 3 million Euros – which, weirdly enough, is basically the same amount in USD. Stratosphere Games is using the money on the development of a cooperative looter-shooter named Desolation.

“We share Stratosphere’s approach of developing games with and for the players,” said Riot Games Investment’s Jake Perlman-Garr, in a statement to GamesBeat. “Riot Games believes in the power of communities and so does Stratosphere.”

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi schlooter is being designed from the start as a multi-platform title. Desolation will feature a shooter mechanic that will hopefully bridge the experience gap between different platforms.

Stratosphere is banking on Desolation to pave the future of the company. It wants to use the upcoming title to develop an entire cross-platform IP. The hope is that it will finalize the transformation into a major developer and publisher of live games and living worlds. As a first step Stratosphere Games is up to 67 employees with over 22 nationalities.

The company expects to bump that number to 100 employees by the end of 2023.

This fall will see the start of this company-wide transformation, with the official release of Homeworld Mobile for Android. Gearbox Interactive is publishing Homeworld Mobile with support from Stratosphere Games.

Dawn of Ages is following the Homeworld Mobile, and is releasing in the fall of 2022. The mobile strategy game is launching in Early Access. Stratosphere is entirely self-publishing the release.