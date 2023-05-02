Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

StreamElements today revealed the 16 content creators it has chosen to receive this year’s Creator Diversity Program. The creators, who are Twitch partners and affiliates from North America and Europe, will receive a number of benefits decide to support their streaming and content channels, offer them opportunities and fund their expansion.

The CDP provides its benefits to creators from underrepresented communities. The company chose the recipients based on multiple factors, including type of content, reason for applying, commitment to streaming and growth potential. Those who applied but didn’t make the cut were invited to a private server that will be a safe networking space.

The recipients (all of whom can be found on Twitch under the below usernames) are:

AlexNorimaki

Amethyst

aymergirl

DaydreamerDan

dorkyawesomeguy

esnueil

heykipp

KandidlyKayla

KDotDaGawd

MissMiurgen

PassionsPlanet

Paya111

sheilur

Skaiday

terriblegaming123

whinnaay

Taylor Shields, StreamElement’s CDP co-director, said in a statement, “We created this program to benefit marginalized creators who are trying to reach the next stage in their streaming careers. Some need better

equipment and graphics, while others lack guidance and opportunities that can be the steppingstone they are looking for. Our aim is to provide that extra boost given how much adversity there is in this industry.”

The chosen creators receive $3,000 to upgrade their stream as they choose, as well as a Razer Stream Controller X if they opt-in. StreamElements offers the creators monthly educational workshops and a dedicated account manager for tech support, as well as optional access to sponsorship campaigns. The company also promotes the streamers on its social media channels. The program runs from this month through May 2024.

The content creators on the CDP

GamesBeat asked several of the creators why they chose to apply for the Creator Diversity Program. They all expressed a desire to elevate their streaming content while remaining true to themselves. Esnueil said in an email interview, “Applying to this program meant the chance to solidify who I am as a bisexual, Black, PNG-focused creator, and what I need to do to strengthen my answer to the questions ‘What is my content?’ and ‘What makes me unique?'”

Fellow recipient KDotDaGawd said, “With this opportunity, I will be able to help take care of my family and inspire others, like my favorite content creators have inspired me. Not only will this program help me improve my content, but it will also provide me with invaluable experience in creating better content … . Furthermore, I want to use my platform to give back to my community. I plan to build a community center where I’m from that shows other people of color that content and creative outlets are more than possible for us to succeed in.”

AlexNorimaki told GamesBeat, “Everything I’ve done for my content and my channel has largely been on my own, and since my mission is to be a positive influence on little Black girls who want to be gamers, cosplayers or just weird, I want all the help, resources and knowledge I can get! This opportunity means I get to grow as a person, creator, and community leader, so I’m so excited.”

What does the future hold?

GamesBeat also spoke with the creators about other ways the streaming industry can help underrepresented communities. Many expressed that safety and visibility are still areas needing improvement. Miurgen told GamesBeat, “A lot of the time, new content creators from underrepresented groups are just finding their voices and learning how to speak up, and they often become targets. The content creation world can do more to amplify underrepresented voices by practicing active allyship. Be curious, be humble and don’t do anything for us, without us.”

Heykipp added, “People in positions of high authority must give attention, resources and space to underrepresented creators. Not having the proper resources or environment to create things freely and with confidence can make it harder for marginalized communities to feel safe creating content. Uplifting those voices is essential to making more unique, diverse content for all to enjoy.”

When asked about their plans for their content going forward, all of the creators wished said they would expand their streams to include content unique to their communities. These include live events, shows with audience participation and sharing more cultural content.

“I have an inclusive community and all are welcome to come and laugh and enjoy each other,” said TG, a.k.a. terriblegaming123. “The goal is to keep making people laugh and feel better about themselves.”