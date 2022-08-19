Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

StreamElements‘ latest monthly report shows that Twitch and YouTube are holding steady in viewership numbers. A few games — Monster Hunter Rise and Fall Guys in particular — have seen a massive uptick in numbers, correlating with in-game content updates. The list of biggest streamers also now includes a number of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking content creators.

According to data from Rainmaker.gg, StreamElements’ analytics partner, both Twitch and YouTube Gaming have a slight increase in numbers from June to July. It’s not a large difference — Twitch went from 1.734 billion hours watched to 1.737 billion, and YouTube went from 290 million to 292 million. It’s most likely because July is one day longer than June.

Fall Guys and Monster Hunter Rise both broke into the top games on Twitch and YouTube Gaming, respectively. This is most likely because both games received content updates in late June: Fall Guys went free-to-play and launched on several platforms on June 21, and Monster Hunter Rise’s Sunbreak expansion launched on June 30. This drove interest in both throughout July. Fall Guys got a 131% viewership increase and was the 10th most-watched game on Twitch. Monster Hunter Rise got a 147% increase, with 8.5 million hours of content watched on YouTube.

StreamElements also reports that Spanish and Brazilian streamers are dominating the charts. They make up half the top streamers on Twitch (though xQc has reclaimed the #1 spot), and take up the first, third and seventh spots on YouTube Gaming. Jason Krebs, StreamElements’ CBO, said in a statement, “While other countries are represented on the charts such as Germany and Japan, it’s clear that Latin American audiences are coming out in the biggest numbers for their stars.”