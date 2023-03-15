Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

StreamElements has renewed its Creator Diversity Program (CDP) for its third year. The streaming tool platform’s accelerator program is designed to support up-and-coming Twitch streamers from under-represented backgrounds. The program is open but not limited to creators who identify as “Black, People of Color (PoC), Women, LGBTQAIS2+, [or] Individuals with disabilities.”

StreamElements will select 15 applicants support through its Creator Diversity Program. Each of the recipients will get a variety of benefits including a $3,000 grant via PayPal, educational resources from StreamerSquare and other professional and technical support from StreamElements and Razer.

“The inspiration for the Creator Diversity Program was witnessing a lot of the challenges marginalized content creators face from access to mentors and support to opportunities and equipment,” said Taylor Shields, CDP co-director, StreamElements. “Given our experience with all facets of streaming, from the technical side to helping creators engage with their communities through tools and sponsorships, we can help give them the extra boost they might need to move up to the next leg of their journey. At a time when we are seeing the economy impact DEI initiatives across all industries, we view it as an

important offering now more than ever.”

StreamElements has the benefit of a prior history. The program began in September 2020 and returned for its second iteration in 2021. Unlike some other companies that are cutting streaming diversity programs to reduce costs, StreamElements is still investing in up-and-coming marginalized creators.

Creators who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for StreamElements’ 2023 Creator Diversity Program until March 31, 2023.