Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Capcom announced today that the recently launched Street Fighter 6 has surpassed two million copies sold within a month of launch. The game launched on June 2, and has accrued high praise (including from GamesBeat, which gave it a full five stars).

Street Fighter 6 hit the one million-player mark within a few days of its launch, according to Capcom. The company also revealed recently that Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 13 million copies, and before that Resident Evil 4 Remake has sold over 4 million copies.

Capcom revealed earlier this year that Street Fighter V’s lifetime sales hit 7 million copies over 7 years. In a recent interview with Famitsu, Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto said that the company is hoping for 10 million copies sold for the sixth installment. This would bring the Street Fighter series’ sales close to those of Capcom’s other franchises, such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter.

Also this week, Capcom announced the first DLC fighter for Street Fighter 6: Rashid, who launches in the game on July 24.