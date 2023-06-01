Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

A biometrics study helped researchers figure out when a gamer is close to rage quitting and how to prevent it, according to a study by Arizona State University.

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP, sponsored the study, which aimed at using the biometrics of gaming to find ways to improve gamer wellness and performance.

As a result of the research, the Adidas-ASU Center for Engagement Science Lab figured out when a gamer is reaching a tipping point (known as tilt or rage quitting) and how to help prevent it through wellness and performance improvement, activities and awareness.

The research team and gamers involved in the study gained access to the same gaming equipment used by professional gamers and esports teams. This is the first study of its kind in collaboration with a global gaming company and collegiate scientific studies.

HyperX plans to expand its participation in this space, partnering with some of the world’s most innovative sports science institutions to find ways to identify and address gamers’ physical and psychological pain points.

“Gamer’s wellbeing and performance are important to HyperX and observing stress factors along with other physical and mental states that gamers endure while playing, are key factors to look into for effectively managing those moments of tilt,” said Dustin Illingworth, head of culture marketing at HyperX, in a statement. “The potential improvement in individual wellbeing that can be achieved as a result of the collaboration between ASU and HyperX presents an immense opportunity for the future of gamers and those who spend long periods of time in front of screens or monitors.”

To conduct the study, ASU researchers spent six months gathering biometric data from 45 experienced

gamers who spent five to six hours playing one of three video games: League of Legends, Valorant or

Call of Duty.

They tracked heart rates, skin conductivity, eye movements and facial expressions using wristband health monitors and webcams and took note of game scores. The data was fed into a machine learning algorithm that looked at the connections between players’ performance and data.

No single biometric variable could point to players’ performance or fatigue cycles on its own. However, when bringing all variables together, the algorithm revealed a pattern clearly showing when tilt happened.

As a result, the team was able to predict tilt about 15 to 20 minutes before its occurrence. This ultimately could play a huge role in the future of health and wellness for gamers and/or individuals who work in front of a screen for long periods of time.

Aurel Coza, director of the Adidas-ASU Center for Engagement Science Lab, said in a statement. “As the team continues to examine and share initial key findings, the goal is a phase two with HyperX. This phase will focus on putting what the students learned into practice and explore interventions that will ultimately help individuals from getting to the point of tilt.”

Details on the study are here.