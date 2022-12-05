Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Developer Scopely is announcing a new partnership for its obstacle course based battle royale Stumble Guys. Famous toymaker Mattel’s Hot Wheels is joining in the chaotic fun. Starting soon, stumblers will be able to jump into a car and race around the track in style.

Classic Hot Wheels action!

“Our goal for Stumble Guys is to provide players with a vast number of ways to enjoy the extremely social experience, on their own terms,” said Jamie Berger, senior vice president of growth marketing at Scopely, in a press release. “When we partner with IPs and brands, we want the Stumble Guys experience to be innovative and fresh. That’s why we are so excited to collaborate with Hot Wheels, an iconic brand that represents creativity, playing, and racing together. This all-new driving and racing feature will allow players around the world to engage with Stumble Guys in an immersive way that we know they are going to love.”

Other than adding Hot Wheels, Scopely is announcing another change to Stumble Guys — custom parties. In a custom party, players make all the choices. From what maps to play to how many rounds are in a game, you are in control.

Racing for the finish!

“Stumble Guys is beloved by players around the world, and we’re so excited to partner with the creative minds at Scopely to introduce Hot Wheels to the wildly popular game,” said Mike DeLaet, global head of digital gaming at Mattel. “Adding a driving mode to the chaotic fun of ‘Stumble Guys’ just made sense, and we can’t wait to give Hot Wheels fans yet another way to race their favorite cars alongside millions of friends both new and old.”

Hot Wheels hits the Stumble Guys tracks on December 15.