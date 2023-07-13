Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Scopely, publisher of party platformer Stumble Guys, announced today that it is collaborating with popular content creator Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson on a comprehensive in-game experience that includes multiple levels, characters, emotes and animations. The first level launches later this summer, but a preview launches in open beta next week.

MrBeast said in a statement, “I chose to collaborate with ‘Stumble Guys’ because the game is the perfect platform to serve as a canvas for my creativity and bring custom-created MrBeast experiences to both of our communities. I can’t wait to see players try to survive the new courses, which include all the larger-than-life, unbelievable and uplifting moments that are part of everything we do at MrBeast.”

Scopely acquired Stumble Guys last year from developer Kitka Games, at which point it already had 20 million active players. At the time, Scopely said it planned to expand the game’s reach and audience. The company announced earlier this week that it’s launching the game on consoles with Xbox coming first. Console accounts will have cross-progression with mobile and PC accounts at launch.

Jamie Berger, SVP of Stumble Guys marketing at Scopely, said of the MrBeast collaboration, “Our expansive partnership with Jimmy and the entire MrBeast team is a testament to our belief in delivering bold, innovative, and fun content collaborations with beloved talent and brands to our players. Stumblers’ love MrBeast and his over-the-top content and challenges, which are a perfect fit to bring into the world of ‘Stumble Guys.’ We hope our MrBeast-created experiences will excite our amazing community and welcome new fans to the party.”