SYBO, the co-developer of popular endless runner Subway Surfers, today announced it’s adding a new face to the game’s list of playable characters: Reggaeton musician J Balvin. SYBO partnered with PlanetPlay, a climate-conscious games marketplace on the project, and some proceeds from purchases with Balvin’s avatar will go towards offsetting carbon emissions. Balvin’s avatar will be available to play from November 1-19.

According to SYBO and PlanetPlay, a portion of the proceeds made from in-game character purchases of Balvin’s character go to Kenya’s Hongera Clean Cookstove Project. This nonprofit reduces carbon emissions by distributing energy-efficient cookstoves to regions in Kenya. A limited-edition T-shirt will be available to purchase in-game bundled with “a variable carbon emissions reduction starting at a minimum of 100 kg CO2.” According to PlanetPlay, the merch design changes depending on how big the amount of carbon emission reduction the player purchases.

Mathias Gredal Nørvig, SYBO’s CEO, said in a statement, “At SYBO, we’re always looking for fresh ways to encourage players to use gaming for good and fight climate change. We’ve long admired how J Balvin has used his platform for good and bringing him to life in our game will hopefully inspire environmental action beyond our 150 million monthly active players around the globe.”

Balvin said of his inclusion in the game, “It’s an honor to work with SYBO and PlanetPlay on such an important and creative initiative. Becoming a playable character is Subway Surfers while giving fans an accessible way to make a positive impact on the environment is a surreal opportunity.”