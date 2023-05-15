Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

To celebrate the 11th anniversary of Subway Surfers, publisher Sybo has launched a Hoverboard Hunt around its home city, Copenhagen. This is the publishers’ first real-world activation for the title.

From today until June 5, fans can visit five iconic Copenhagen landmarks to claim exclusive in-game rewards. The Copenhagen Airport, Royal Danish Library, BLOX, Creative Denmark and Tivoli Gardens feature unique QR codes so players must visit them all to unlock the full set of rewards.

“We’ve long used Subway Surfers’ anniversary to celebrate our Danish roots and connect with our fanbase through fresh, interactive content,” said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. “This year, we wanted to take a step further and give our players the opportunity to engage with the game outside of their mobile devices. We’re honored to partner with some of the most esteemed landmarks in Copenhagen to bring the Subway Surfers universe to the real world for the very first time.”

While the in-person event will unlock exclusive rewards, Sybo is still giving its global audience a way to participate. The Subway Surfers World Tour features maps based on cities around the world. Through June 5, the game features all five of the Hoverboard Hunt destinations in its Copenhagen map.

Subway Surfers is the most downloaded mobile game of all time with over 4 billion lifetime downloads. The title has seen a resurgence which Sybo credits to the game’s popularity on TikTok. Sybo is encouraging its real-world visitors to create content at each location with unique backdrops.