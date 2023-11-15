GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady have launched a new content series to promote their upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Suicide Squad Insider episode one highlights the game’s story, map and the team’s unique traversal skills.

In the game’s original story, Taskforce X (a.k.a. The Suicide Squad) members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, must do the impossible: defeat the Brainiac-controlled Justice League.

Each character in the third-person action-adventure shooter has their own unique combat and movement abilities. Mastering these traversal skills will be critical since unlike the studio’s previous Arkham games, Suicide Squad will take place in Metropolis. The sprawling city of tomorrow will be twice the size of Gotham.

The content series shows off how Taskforce X members gain these abilities early in the story. Harley wields with Batman’s grapple gun and glider. Captain Boomerang arms himself with Doctor Sivana’s Speed Force Gauntlet. Deadshot uses Gizmo’s jetpack to fly around Metropolis. And King Shark … well, he’s just jumping around on his own.

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next? Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be played alone or with up to four players in online co-op. The title offers full cross-platform support and cross-progression.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s Deluxe Edition preorder bonuses

After a series of delays, Rocksteady has also opened up preorders ahead of the game’s February 2, 2024 release. Preordering either the Standard or Deluxe editions will give players the Squad’s classic costumes. Additionally, the Deluxe edition gives players more cosmetics like Justice League costumes and 72 hours of early access.

Notably, Rocksteady is working closely with Sony to enhance the PlayStation 5 version of the game using the console’s SSD optimization. PS5 preorders also come with an exclusive cosmetics set.

Rocksteady announced the most recent delay from May 2023 to February 2024 after revealing the game’s live service elements, including its always online requirements and cosmetics-only battle pass. The Suicide Squad Insider episode promised free content updates post-launch but did not confirm details.