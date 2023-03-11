Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
I was off for one day this week to go to an out-of-town event — so of course that’s the day of the week on which it seemed everything happened. Capcom’s show, Suicide Squad’s delay, the new Professor Layton game’s reveal . . . did anything else happen on Thursday that I missed? Oh, I suppose we also got a new trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie, but I’m not quite as sad about missing that.
Starfield and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have both been pushed from their original release windows this week, though not perhaps for the same reasons. Starfield launches in September and I don’t think its delay from a planned launch in 2023 is necessarily cause for alarm. Suicide Squad, on the other hand, feels more ominous. I don’t think the delay will ameliorate the concerns of fans who find the game’s live service elements unpleasant — they’re not getting rid of those, no matter how much we wish they would.
In more positive news, Level-5 showed off the first proper trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a proper Professor Layton game, and I’m excited to see what the new one will have. In other good news, the remaster of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is set to launch on June 30 and Exoprimal will be on Game Pass so I can at least check it out before deciding if I dislike it.
On the personal side, I am going to play the demo for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, because I have been waiting for what feels like an age for that game. I might also check out Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, because apparently I need all the horror games I can get for this week. Maybe . . . maybe I’ll also try Hotel Renovator, because it might be a good palate cleanser.
What to play this week
What’s new:
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Hotel Renovator
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
- Big Ambitions
- Monster Energy Supercross 6
- Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni
New on subscription services:
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Xbox Game Pass)
- Dead Space 2 (Xbox Game Pass)
- Dead Space 3 (Xbox Game Pass)
- Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation Plus)
- Minecraft Dungeons (PlayStation Plus)
- Code Vein (PlayStation Plus)
- Adios (Prime Gaming)
- I Am Fish (Prime Gaming)
- Call of the Sea (GeForce Now)
- GRID Legends (GeForce Now)
- Scars Above (GeForce Now)
