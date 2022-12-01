Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Summer Game Fest, the global fan celebration of what’s next in video games, said it will return for the fourth year with a live kickoff show on June 8, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The previously all-digital show will take place in-person in front of a live audience at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

It will feature world premieres, live gameplay demos and announcements. It will also be streamed live around the world across all major streaming platforms including YouTube and Twitch. Tickets to attend Summer Game Fest 2023 will be available to purchase in early 2023.

“Over the past three years, Summer Game Fest has cultivated an incredible community around the world through our digital-first events, and we’re thrilled to invite thousands of fans to experience the SGF show in-person for the first time in 2023,” said Geoff Keighley, curator and host of Summer Game Fest, in a statement. “In keeping with tradition, we’ll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months.”

The full lineup of Summer Game Fest 2023 participants and activities will be announced in the new year. In the meantime, video game fans can tune into The Game Awards live on December 8 across more than 40 different digital video platforms including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok Live, and for the first time ever, Instagram Live.

The Game Awards will take place in person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and IMAX said it will also show The Game Awards in more than 40 IMAX theaters around the country.