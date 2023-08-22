We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Zack Snyder hit the stage at Opening Night Live at Gamescom to show off his new Netflix film, Rebel Moon: Child of Fire and its sequel, Rebel Moon: Summoner.

And Snyder, director of Man of Steel, announced that the world of the films will be part of a larger universe that will include a game from Super Evil Megacorp, the maker of games such as Catalyst Black and Vainglory.

Snyder revealed the film’s trailer, narrated by Anthony Hopkins, made the announcement with Geoff Keighley at Opening Night Live ahead of Gamescom. Super Evil Megacorp announced this week it was recruiting people for its new office in the United Kingdom.

Snyder said he enjoyed brainstorming with the Super Evil team on adding to the universe with game ideas.