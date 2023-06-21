Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.
Nintendo announced today during its Direct presentation that a remake of Super Mario RPG is coming to Switch on November 17.
The original came out for the Super Nintendo back in 1996. It was a joint effort between Nintendo and Square.
The remake has improved visuals while keeping the proportions and isometric view of the original.
