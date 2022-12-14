Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced today that the first American version of Super Nintendo World will finally open on February 17, 2023. That’s almost two years after the original location opened Universal Studios Japan.

Battle Team Bowser on the groundbreaking Mario Kart™ ride, purchase your Power-Up Band™, and dine at Toadstool Cafe™. SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ opens 2/17/2023. https://t.co/GDgIKAWnRu pic.twitter.com/wjYeFXRgr2 — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) December 14, 2022

The park includes interactive attractions, which guests can trigger with their Power-Up wristbands. It will have an augmented reality Mario Kart-style ride called Bowser’s Challenge, a restaurant called Toadstool Cafe and a merch store called 1-Up Factory. It’ll also have costumed character meet-ups and photo ops. Unlike the Japanese location, the American Super Nintendo World won’t have a Yoshi’s Adventure ride.

In addition to attractions, the park appears to have lots of Mario-themed locations, including settings from both Peach’s and Bowser’s castles. The Power-Up bands apparently also unlock extra features when synced with the Universal Studios app.

Universal Studios Japan is currently planning to expand its Super Nintendo World with more characters, with Donkey Kong getting his own area first. Universal is also planning to open versions of Super Nintendo World at its Singapore and Florida locations.