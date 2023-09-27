GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Supercell has acquired a majority stake in Ultimate Studio, a Melbourne, Australia-based game development studio.

The majority purchase is a follow-up to Supercell’s investment in Ultimate Studio when the studio was established in 2018. It’s not the first time Supercell, the maker of big mobile games like Clash of Clans, has acquired a majority stake in a studio that it funded.

In May 2022, Supercell bought a majority stake in Love & Pies maker Trailmix, and it also bought a majority stake in Space Ape in July 2022.

Tony Lay and Mark Zaloumis cofounded Ultimate Studio. They are former executives at Electronic Arts, and they had a vision to build a studio focused on the craftsmanship of game makers.

“Supercell’s ethos aligned with our goals and they continually support us to operate with a strong identity and independence,” said Lay, in a statement.

Ultimate Studio is dedicated to creating PC/console titles and will be among the first to explore Supercell’s ambitions to expand to other platforms. The acquisition is a significant step for both

companies and represents a shared commitment to delivering remarkable games that people

will love forever.

“We are thrilled to take our partnership with Ultimate to the next level,” said Timur Haussila, special projects head at Supercell. “The team has years of experience working successfully on different mobile, PC, and console titles. At Supercell, we want to explore opportunities beyond mobile. The partnership with Ultimate is one of the first steps in that chapter. Together we will be able to reach and serve even more players around the world and create new titles that are remembered forever.”