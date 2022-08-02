Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Clash of Clans, one of the most popular mobile games in the world, is turning 10 years old. Over the last decade the Supercell franchise has expanded, including games like Clash Royale, Clash Quest, Clash Mini and Clash Heroes. In that time the whole Clash series has gained over 3 billion installs.

“We could only ever have dreamt about a community as passionate, loyal and vibrant as the Clash community has become,” said Clash of Clans’ community manager Darian Vorlick, in a statement to GamesBeat. “It’s always been our goal to create games that are loved by many, played for years and remembered forever, so we want to thank all of our players who make this possible with this epic celebration and tons of rewards.”

In celebration of a decade of life, Supercell is running a bunch of in-game events and offering unique rewards. Kicking off the festivities is the 10-day Clash Boss campaign. The anniversary campaign will feature the units and strategies that dominated each specific year of the game’s run.

There’s also going to be an event featuring a time-traveling Barbarian. The story will see the unit travel backwards to the 1980s to observe forty fictitious years of Clash history. A fresh, new mini-game will give players access to a documentary covering those 40 years, as well as partnerships with various real-world brands.

Those brands include Supercell teaming up with both General Mills and Topps. Hungry gamers can pop over to Walmart’s website to order General Mills’ limited edition, 90s-themed Barb’s Choco Boom Booms. Topps, meanwhile, is selling some 80s-themed Clash of Clans branded Garbage Pail Kids cards at its site.

There’s certainly lots to do over the 10 day event, and apparently more reveals will be coming as it progresses.