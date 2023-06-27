Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

SuperScale has raised $5.4 million to expand its SaaS platform for mobile game developers and publishers. The platform aims to maximize a game’s commercial effectiveness across its entire infrastructure. The company has supported over 150 mobile titles including games from industry leaders like EA, Lego, Big Fish Games and BoomBit.

Venture to Future Fund led this Series A round with Across Private Investments and Zero One Hundred participating. This is SuperScale’s first major funding round since it was founded in 2015. The company did raise a “small” undisclosed seed round in 2020.

SuperScale plans to use these funds to support more clients including its “Venture Publishing” approach. Through this strategy, SuperScale invests in its clients’ games and takes on direct responsibility for their marketing, monetization and LiveOps. Eventually, this investment is recouped through a revenue sharing agreement.

The company has gained unprecedented traction due to Apple’s IDFA policy changes in 2021. SuperScale’s dedicated solutions helped the company succeed during this major shift in the business model.

“For nearly 10 years SuperScale has been quietly gaining traction with its unique blend of data and professional services,” said Ivan Trancik, CEO and founder of SuperScale. “In 2023, it’s arguably more difficult than ever for companies to scale their games, so it felt like time to expand the scope and depth of our services to support more developers and publishers to succeed. This funding endorses the incredible hard work of our team and will help us hit major milestones in our ambitious roadmap as we drive rapid growth for SuperScale and our customers alike.”

Currently, the company has 70 employees with offices in Bratislava, London and Gdańsk. Since 2019, SuperScale has doubled its headcount.