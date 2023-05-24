Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

During today’s PlayStation Showcase, Giant Squid’s next title, Sword of the Sea, was announced for PS5. The title takes the studio’s signature environments and art style and blends them with surfing gameplay.

Giant Squid Studios developed both ABZU and The Pathless. Both feature simplified and stylized art with rich backgrounds. The studio’s creators were also part of the team behind Game of the Year winner, Journey. Sword of the Sea honors this aesthetic while also pushing the style forward.

Sword of the Sea is a PS5 exclusive

Giant Squid Studios will launch the title exclusively on PS5. However, Sony did not specify a release date. This is a first for the indie developer — its previous launches were cross platform.