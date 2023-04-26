Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Sybo announced this week that it’s launching a new game in its popular Subway Surfers franchise. The new game is Subway Surfers Blast, and it’s made in partnership with Outplay Entertainment. Unlike its endless runner predecessor, Blast is a puzzle-adventure game and is currently available on iOS and Android.

Blast is the fourth game in the Subway Surfers series, following the main endless runner title, Subway Surfers Tag and Subway Surfers Match. Players solve puzzles and earn stars, while also decorating the home base of the Subway Surfers characters. It looks similar to other games Outplay have worked on before, Including Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast.

Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of Sybo, said in a statement, “Subway Surfers’ momentum has shown no signs of slowing, especially after being named the most-downloaded game of 2022 over a decade post-launch. Our fans have consistently shown an appetite for more, and Outplay was the perfect partner to help us develop something new and exciting for them. With Subway Surfers Blast, we’re thrilled to give players an entirely fresh way to engage with the characters they know and love.”

Douglas Hare, CEO of Outplay, added in a separate statement, “Throughout Outplay Entertainment’s history, we’ve developed a hugely successful portfolio of fun and accessible mobile games for players across the world to enjoy. Having the opportunity to work with a globally recognized IP on the development of Subway Surfers Blast has been a dream come true.”