Synopsys, a tech company specializing in electronic design automation and software security solutions, said today it has completed its acquisition of PikeTec for an undisclosed price.

PikeTec is a provider of testing and verification solutions for automotive software used in control unit systems. The strategic acquisition positions Synopsys as a key player in addressing the growing challenges faced by the automotive industry in testing and verifying software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

With the rapid emergence of SDVs, the automotive industry is experiencing a surge in the complexity of electronics content within vehicles. These software-driven systems govern and manage various vehicle functions and features through sophisticated software algorithms. The integration of software, sensors, computing, and mechatronic functionality necessitates rigorous testing and verification efforts, making it a significant hurdle for automobile manufacturers and suppliers striving to bring SDVs to market.

Left to right: Andreas Krämer, Jens Lüdemann, and Eckard Bringmann.

Jens Lüdemann, CEO at PikeTec, said in a statement that there is a need for more efficient and effective software testing methods as the automotive industry transitions to software-defined vehicles. Lüdemann expressed confidence in the acquisition, stating that joining forces with Synopsys reflects PikeTec’s commitment to providing automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with comprehensive virtualization and testing solutions that facilitate the delivery of high-quality software.

PikeTec’s test automation tools are known for their intuitive and flexible testing capabilities across all stages of development and simulation environments, from Model-in-the-Loop (MiL) to Vehicle-in-the-Loop (ViL), the company said.

As the complexity and volume of automotive software continue to grow, testing is being pushed earlier in the product development cycle, with an emphasis on virtual environments that incorporate models, software, and processors. By combining Synopsys’ leading Software-in-the-Loop (SiL) and virtual hardware solutions with PikeTec’s test automation tools and services, the acquisition offers automotive companies a distinctive solution to accelerate the market entry of SDVs while prioritizing safety and security.

“Many automotive OEMs have adopted PikeTec’s software testing and verification solutions to address the rapidly increasing software content and complexity as they move towards software-defined vehicles,” said Ravi Subramanian, general manager of the Systems Design Group at Synopsys, in a statement. “Combining the expertise of Synopsys and PikeTec will enable us to bring to market innovative virtualization and testing solutions that directly address our customers’ challenges as they shift left in software development and verification.”