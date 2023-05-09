Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive, announced a new partnership with Game Freak for a new action-adventure IP.

The new IP — codenamed Project Bloom — is still early in development. Private Division plans to launch the title during Take-Two’s 2026 fiscal year but did not announce a specific release date. 2023’s fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023 and its earning report for the year will release on May 17, 2023.

Game Freak is best known for its work on the Pokémon franchise. The Japanese studio developed more than 30 entries in the best-selling franchise. Additionally, it holds a major stake in The Pokémon Company alongside Nintendo and Creatures, Inc.

The studio has also produced other titles including Pocket Card Jockey, Little Town Hero and Giga Wrecker. These titles were a result of the studio’s Project Gear initiative, which prioritized original game creation.

“Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,” said Michael Worosz, chief strategy officer, Take-Two Interactive, and head of Private Division. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential, and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

Private Division specializes in funding an publishing titles from small to medium independent developers. However, the label has typically worked with studios across North America, Europe and Australia. This partnership is its first with a Japanese developer.