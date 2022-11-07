Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Take-Two’s FYQ2 2022 earnings have revealed updates sales numbers for NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and more.

This quarter saw the launch of NBA 2K23. Since September 9, the title has sold nearly 5 million units with more than 2 million daily active users. Even better for Take-Two, sales of virtual currency and player retention are up.

Of course, the franchise’s reach extends beyond the main game’s release. The mobile version — NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition for Apple Arcade — remains the No. 1 game on the platform. Take-Two released NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition with additional features. On top of this, Take-Two is using the franchise to build its presence in China. According to Take-Two, China’s version of NBA 2K Online is the #1 online PC sports game in the country with nearly 59 million registered users.

However, Take-Two has reliable heavy hitters to lean on in addition to its annual sports titles for sales.

Since it launched in 2013, GTA V and GTA Online have been reliable smash hits for Take-Two. However, it appears as if the title’s sales have slowed down. To date, Grand Theft Auto V has sold more than 170 million units worldwide. This is roughly flat from the just below 170 million units reported in its previous earnings report. This could be due to fans saving their money for the next main series entry in the franchise or the upcoming mobile release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 is growing albeit slowly. The game has sold 46 million units worldwide to date, up from 45 million units last quarter despite scaling back support. However, the player base remain active. According to Take-Two, Red Dead Redemption 2 has more active players than it did in previous comparable quarters.

While sales may be flat, players are continuing to spend in this live-service titles. Take-Two expects NBA 2K, GTA Online and GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online and the company’s mobile portfolio are expected to be the largest contributors to Net Bookings.