Take-Two announced its earnings for fiscal year 2023 today, and included its outlook for the current fiscal year, and fiscal year 2025. In the latter, it anticipates a sharp rise in net bookings, and says it plans to launch “several groundbreaking titles” at that time. Given the company’s expectations, there are a few games that fit that mold — and at least one of them is likely to be the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Take-Two’s financial earnings show the company made $5.28 billion in net bookings in FY2023, which ended in March. It says that in FY25, which would run from mid-2024 through early 2025, it plans to achieve $8 billion in net bookings by “launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry.” It also adds that it expects to sustain this momentum “by delivering even higher levels of operating results in Fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

Considering Take-Two anticipates a $3 billion rise in net bookings, at least one of the games in this upcoming slate is very likely to be Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s one of, if not the most profitable IP in Take-Two’s stable of games. We’ve seen a rough idea of the state of the game in last year’s leak, and a late 2024-early 2025 release date is certainly within the realm of possibility.

Other possible Take-Two titles that would fit the description of “groundbreaking” include the new Bioshock game in development at Cloud Chamber, and possibly the new game that 31st Union is working on. It’s also possible that some of the new games could be original IP kept under wraps before now. But the anticipated rise in net bookings suggest that Take-Two is anticipating high sales on these titles, and a heavy hitter like GTA6 is a likely contender.