Banda Namco is releasing Tales of Symphonia Remastered for Switch, as revealed during today’s Nintendo Direct.

It will launch at some point in early 2023. The original came out for GameCube back in 2003. It remains one of the more popular entries in the series.

Tales of Vesperia already got the remaster treatment on Switch.