U.S. and Netherlands-based esports organization, Team Liquid has launched a mobile version of Liquipedia. The esports wiki is now available on both iOS and Android as a free ad-supported app.

Liquipedia is one of the most widely used databases in esports. The wiki keeps complete records of match results, player histories and major events going back years.

The app itself takes full advantage of this data set. The app can alert fans of recent, live and upcoming matches for their favorite game, player or team. Information about these players, teams, events and more is easily accessible for additional context.

Currently, the Liquipedia app focuses on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow Six, Rocket League and Valorant. However, this number is likely to expand as the web version of the wiki covers over 35 esports at varying levels of detail.

Unlike many other esports organizations, Team Liquid has a distinct head start when it comes to building proprietary apps. Liquid+ — the organization’s fan engagement platform — launched as an app in November 2021. Likely both the Liquid+ and Liquipedia apps will be useful in boosting Team Liquid’s already forward-thinking data operations.

As of writing, the app has reach #46 in the sports category on the iOS App store.