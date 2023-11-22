Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Riot Games is getting self-referential with TeamFight Tactics tenth and latest set: Remix Rumble. This season — launching today — will put Riot’s extensive catalog of music, virtual bands and Steve Aoki center stage.

TFT sets the musical tone with changes to the roster of champions, synergies and traits. As players build their boards, each champion added will collab to create an interactive soundtrack that changes throughout the match.

Riot collaborated with Steve Aoki for its Remix Rumble annoucement.

Riot brought on Steve Aoki to craft the set’s dynamic soundtrack (and cinematic trailer). Aoki also worked closely with Riot to design Remix Rumble’s cosmetics and a collection for his Dim Mak clothing and lifestyle brand.

Steve Aoki is no stranger to gaming. In 2016, he invested in esports organization Rogue, which was acquired by ReKT Global in 2018. The following year, Rogue acquired a franchise spot in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). As of last year, the organization entered a strategic agreement with KOI Esports to manage the LEC franchise spot. In June 2022, Aoki also created a song for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

TFT turns up the volume

Riot puts music front and center in the gameplay for TeamFight Tactics Remix Rumble in addition to the dynamic soundtrack.

Champion origins are themed around different genres including 8-bit chiptunes, Country, Disco, Pop, Punk, Emo, EDM and more. Their bonuses will draw inspiration from the genre too. For example, the Disco groups can drop a disco ball on their playfield, which heals and buffs nearby allies (complete with light show). Similarly, some traits are include thematically appropriate including crowd diver and superfan.

TFT’s Remix Rumble also features Riot’s four virtual bands: Pentakill, K/DA, True Damage, and its most recent addition HEARTSTEEL. The new boy band’s single Paranoia has reached 26.7 million views over the last month and was featured in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 opening ceremony this weekend.

This set will also be in the spotlight during Riot’s first ever open bracket esports tournament.