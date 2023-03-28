Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Nintendo dropped a new trailer today for the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer. It shows not only the updated version of Hyrule, but also some of the new abilities Link can use to survive in this more vertically inclined world. The most significant ability shown in the trailer is a new fusing mechanic that allows Link to magically glue multiple items together.

Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Zelda series, introduced the gameplay abilities in the trailer. The first and most obvious use of this new fusing ability is to fuse weapons together in the matter of Dead Rising. This allows Link to find new and effective weapon combinations for different purposes. In the trailer, Link fuses a branch and a boulder together to make a hammer, and an arrow and eyeball to make a homing arrow.

Aonuma also shows how the fusing mechanic can also be used to create new object by fusing logs and fans together to make a boat. Another variation on the ability, called Ultrahand, allows Link to detach fused objects.

The trailer also shows a few other abilities in addition to fusing. One is an ascension mechanic, which allows Link to target the ceiling of any enclosed space he’s in and magically jump through it to whatever surface is above. Another is a rewind ability, which Link uses in the trailer on a fallen rock to ascend swiftly to the sky islands above Hyrule.

Nintendo has not shown much of Tears of the Kingdom up to this point, despite the game’s release date being less than two months away. This new trailer also reveals the new, Zelda-branded Switch in conjunction with the game’s release. Tears of the Kingdom officially launches on May 12.