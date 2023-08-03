Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Tebex, a division of Overwolf, has launched Checkout to enable game studios to monetize their user-generated content and other games.

The platform offers a transparent process with no hidden fees, fraud and chargeback insurance, and three-day payouts for creators. In the past, Tebex focused on monetizing private game servers and now with Checkout it is serving game studios, including those that want to integrate user-generated content (UGC).

In particular, it can help those studios with revenue sharing agreements.

The company has processed over $780 million across its monetization platform since its inception a decade ago and aims to solve industry pain points by removing hidden fees and expediting the payout process.

“Tebex has had the incredible opportunity to support creators in generating more revenue so they can focus on building what they love. Checkout removes the headaches related to hidden fees, waiting for payments, and the lack of fraud and chargeback insurance,” said Lee McNeil, director of Tebex at Overwolf, in a statement. “We heard these needs also echoed by game studios and built Checkout to facilitate faster payouts and more transparent processes, so studios can reward their creators and usher in a new era of UGC.”

With Tebex Checkout, Tebex is extending its technology to serve game studios and solving major industry pain points by removing hidden fees like exchange rate hikes and expediting the payout process with three-day payouts.

For creator payouts, there are often hidden fees like exchange rate hikes and long payment processing times. The industry standard is currently 30 days, while Tebex processes payments within three days. Tebex Checkout builds and maintains relationships with over 100 payment methods, removing the stress and complications of configuring all these individually, while ensuring players from all over the world can check out.

The company’s first customer for Checkout is Studio Wildcard, which will integrate the platform into its upcoming title ARK: Survival Ascended, built in Unreal Engine 5. The game comes out later this year.

In addition to processing all UGC payments, Tebex Checkout will handle the revenue split between creators and Studio Wildcard, reinforcing Wildcard’s commitment to creators and fostering UGC. Studio Wildcard previously announced a partnership with CurseForge, introducing an industry-first cross-platform modding experience.

“The future of gaming lies in the hands of in-game creators. Overwolf’s vision has always been to build tools and solutions to unite in-game creators and empower them to make a living doing what they love,” said Uri Marchand, Overwolf CEO, in a statement. “Tebex Checkout compliments CurseForge for Studios and provides an overall solution for game studios when it comes to unleashing the community’s creativity. Removing pain points related to paying creators by owning and operating UGC payment infrastructure was the main reason Overwolf acquired Tebex two years ago and will make it easier than ever before for studios to reward creators and make UGC profitable.”

Overwolf is the guild for in-game creators with over 1,500 games supported, 165,000 creators, and 38 million monthly active users. In 2022, Overwolf paid over $160 million to in-game creators. Tebex has 26 employees.