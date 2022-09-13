Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Sony revealed Tekken 8 during its State of Play presentation today.

Tekken 7 debuted for the arcade back in 2015. The franchise is one of the most popular fighting game series in the world.

The title is coming to PlayStation 5. Other platforms are likely. You can watch the debut trailer above.