Tekken 8 unveiled its new Arcade Quest story mode at Gamescom. The single player mode is inspired by the fighting game community’s in-person arcade roots. Players battle their way through a tournament bracket for an at-home esports experience.

Fight Night!?#Tekken8 will release on the 24th of January.

Who is going to play against you on day one?? pic.twitter.com/yYvTbhSAr1 — gamescom (@gamescom) August 22, 2023

Along the way, players will earn new customization options for both their avatar and fighter of choice. Yes, this includes a fish that turns into a rocket launcher!

The trailer also confirmed Shaheen, Steve, Leo, Yoshimitsu, Dragunov and Kuma would join Tekken 8’s roster of 32 unique fighters.

In the main story mode, Harada confirmed that the title will focus on the Mishima family. “Of course, Tekken 8 will the story mode covering the Mishima storyline that players expect,” stated Harada. “As you progress through that storyline, you’ll experience some all new gameplay that has AI infused learning aspects to it. It’s really exciting, and we hope you’ll enjoy it.”

Tekken 8 also officially unveiled its January 26 launch date — about a year after the title was first announced. Preorders open today, August 22 at 1pm PT/4pm ET. Preorder bonuses include exclusive avatar costumes for the Arcade Quest story mode. PlayStation preorders will receive two additional bonus costumes.