As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time once again for the Thankmas charity event, this year once again benefiting World Central Kitchen. Originally begun by Sean “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, the event raises funds for a single organization over the course of several days in December. McLoughlin will hold a live event on December 2 in Los Angeles.

This year’s event will not only feature the return of McLoughlin’s charity livestream, but will also include a live event in Los Angeles. In an interview with GamesBeat, McLoughlin said, “I’ve always wanted to do a live event on a stage and see an audience experience Thankmas. I’m all about changing things up and making things interesting. Adding a show element to it is a fun idea, and it’s nice to spread our wings.”

McLoughlin started the event in 2017 as part of his own livestreaming platform, and the event has benefitted Charity: Water, Red Nose Day, and New Story in the years since. World Central Kitchen returns as the charity partner of Thankmas this year, after last year’s event raised $10 million for the organization, one of the highest numbers ever recorded by a single event. It has also since expanded to include other creators and public figures in addition to McLoughlin, including Jack Black, Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach, and Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter.

Erin Gore, CEO of World Central Kitchen, told GamesBeat that the organization looked forward to participating in the event again: “Jacksepticeye brings such a passionate and fun approach to creating – it has been a blast getting to be a part of Thankmas! And he has shown us just how powerful online communities can be when they come together to do good.”

Regarding how WCK is planning to participate, Gore said, “Throughout the event, WCK will be sharing our mission of being first to the frontlines providing fresh meals in response to crises, so the creators feel connected to the work that they are making possible with their fundraising efforts.”