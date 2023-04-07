Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Thatgamecompany announced details of its Season of Passage for Sky: Children of the Light as the latest update for the popular game.

The new season starts on April 17 and will run through June 25. This kind of live operation helps Sky retain its players and continue to generate revenue over time.

In Season of Passage, players uncover ancient traditions and join dozens, even hundreds of others in rites that challenge them to build towards a goal without anyone being left behind. They’ll experience the memories of four teenage Spirits navigating the ups and downs of creating a community.

And beyond these stories, the season expands the ways that players can express themselves with new cosmetics, including an instrument players can use to create original music.

Along the way, players can team up with others in brand-new Seasonal Quests, as well as unlock a range of new cosmetics, including an instrument they can use to create original music.

In the update, players can take part in the Seasonal Quests, each one a rite that challenges initiates to build towards a goal without anyone being left behind. These quests begin after sundown, each in a different part of Sky. All quests can be completed independently, but from the second quest onwards the rituals are held with larger groups of Sky kids.

Players can buy a Season Pass ($10) and will have the opportunity to unlock all items in Seasonal Spirits’ Friendship Trees and the Ultimate Gifts offered by the Season Guide. The three-pack Gift Pack bundle ($20) comes with two gift passes to give to friends in the game. All players with a pass will receive 30 bonus Season Candles as well.

Sky: Children of the Light is an interactive social play experience that users can peacefully, collaboratively, and expressively enjoy while connecting with others. Last year’s Season of Aurora concert – which brought groups of thousands together in an interactive environment in real time – recently received a Webby nomination as well as an NYX Award.

Sky: Children of the Light has more than 160 million downloads and is available on the App Store, Google Play, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.